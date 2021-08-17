Red Sox Wrap: Bullpen Struggles In Loss To Yankees In Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lost control and ultimately fell to the New York Yankees in their series opener.

New York beat Boston 5-3 on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in Game 1 of their doubleheader. The Red Sox led the Yankees 3-2 in the middle of the fifth inning but surrendered three costly runs in the bottom half.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck pitched solidly for four innings, but relievers Garrett Whitlock, Josh Taylor and Hansel Robles walked four batters and in that fateful fifth.

Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez produced Boston’s runs on a two-run single in the third inning and a solo home run in the fifth, respectively.

The Red Sox fall to 69-52, while the Yankees improve to 67-52 to cut Boston’s lead in the wild-card race to one game.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Control