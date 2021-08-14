Red Sox Wrap: Chris Sale Strong In Return As Boston Routs Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is back, and he’s looking a lot like his old self.

The Red Sox ace, in his first outing in two years due to March 2020 Tommy John surgery, allowed just two runs Saturday as Boston handed the Baltimore Orioles a 16-2 beatdown at Fenway Park.

Sale was sharp from the start and only stumbled in one inning, throwing 89 pitches across five innings to secure the winning decision. The offense, meanwhile tortured the Orioles’ underwhelming pitching staff, hitting five homers in the victory.

The Red Sox climb to 68-51 with the win. The Orioles fell to 38-77 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Sale.

Could it be anything else?