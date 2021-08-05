The Boston Red Sox needed two things Wednesday night: A strong start from Eduardo Rodriguez, and most importantly, a win.
The Red Sox got both at Comerica Park on Wednesday as they snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 verdict against the Detroit Tigers.
Boston came away with three home runs as J.D. Martinez hit the first one before Kiké Hernández and Jarren Duran went back-to-back to provide some fifth-inning separation.
Boston improves to 64-45 with the win while Detroit falls to 52-58.
Here’s how it went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Long-awaited.
Boston’s bats did enough while the pitching staff combine for just five hits allowed.
ON THE BUMP
— Rodriguez did not allow a run while scattering two hits in five innings. He recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts while throwing 64 of his 99 pitches for strikes.
Rodriguez worked out of a jam in the first inning after allowing runners on the corners with one out. He struck out the side to get out of the frame unscathed. He struck out a pair of batters in the second and needed just 12 pitches to retire the side in order during the fourth.
— Hirokazu Sawamura took the mound in the sixth a labored through it a bit. Sawamura allowed runners on first and second with one out, but struck out the last two batters of the inning.
— Josh Taylor came on for the seventh and allowed a home run before getting pulled after 2/3 of an inning. He struck out two and allowed one hit.
— Adam Ottavino retired the first batter he faced in the seventh and came back out for the eighth. He struck out two while allowing one hit in 1 1/3.
— Matt Barnes earned the save in the ninth by retiring the side in order.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The Red Sox had runners at the corners with one out in the first inning after Hernández walked and Xander Bogaerts singled to right. Rafael Devers, though, grounded into a double play to end the threat.
— J.D. Martinez got the scoring started in the second inning as he led off the frame with a solo shot that measures 410 feet to right-center. It gave Boston a 1-0 lead.
— The Red Sox added to their lead in the fifth with back-to-back home runs from Hernández and Duran.
Hernández hit a two-run blast 426 feet to left field after Hunter Renfroe led off the inning with a double. Duran followed it up one batter later as he hit one just over the left-field fence, a 355-foot homer, to extend Boston’s lead to 4-0.
— Boston had a chance to extend its lead in the seventh inning after Hernández recorded a one-out triple, but Duran struck out looking for the second out and Devers hit a fly ball with runners at the corners.
— The Red Sox compiled 11 hits as Hernández, Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo each had multiple.
