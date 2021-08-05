ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez did not allow a run while scattering two hits in five innings. He recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts while throwing 64 of his 99 pitches for strikes.

Rodriguez worked out of a jam in the first inning after allowing runners on the corners with one out. He struck out the side to get out of the frame unscathed. He struck out a pair of batters in the second and needed just 12 pitches to retire the side in order during the fourth.

— Hirokazu Sawamura took the mound in the sixth a labored through it a bit. Sawamura allowed runners on first and second with one out, but struck out the last two batters of the inning.

— Josh Taylor came on for the seventh and allowed a home run before getting pulled after 2/3 of an inning. He struck out two and allowed one hit.

— Adam Ottavino retired the first batter he faced in the seventh and came back out for the eighth. He struck out two while allowing one hit in 1 1/3.

— Matt Barnes earned the save in the ninth by retiring the side in order.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox had runners at the corners with one out in the first inning after Hernández walked and Xander Bogaerts singled to right. Rafael Devers, though, grounded into a double play to end the threat.