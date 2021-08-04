NESN Logo Sign In

Make it five in a row for the Boston Red Sox. Losses, that is.

The Red Sox dropped their series opener against the Detroit Tigers, 4-2, on Tuesday at Comerica Park. Boston held a healthy 2-0 lead in heading into the bottom of the second and even managed to take the one-run advantage into the fourth, but couldn’t get back in front after the Tigers tied it in the bottom of that frame.

The Red Sox drop to 63-45 on the season. The Tigers, who are in third place in the American League Central, are 52-57.

Here’s how it went down on Tuesday in Detroit:

GAME IN A WORD

Deja vu.

That’s two words (and a Top 40 hit.) Sorry. But similarly to the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, this game could have had a different result if it wasn’t for the hits the Tigers launched off of Richards in the fourth and fifth innings.

Also similar to that game, they left too many men on base. There are some patterns emerging here.