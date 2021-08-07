Red Sox Wrap: Nine-Run Fifth Dooms Boston In Loss To Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

The frustration builds for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox now have dropped seven of their last eight games following Friday night’s loss to the Blue Jays. Nathan Eovaldi was dealing in the early goings of the series opener in Toronto, but the Jays broke things open in the fifth and never looked back in their 12-4 win.

With the loss, Boston dropped to 64-47 on the season, while Toronto improved 58-49.

Here’s how it all went down at Rogers Centre:

GAME IN A WORD

Deflating.

Just when it seemed like the Red Sox we receiving a potential streak-halting gem from their ace, the wheels once again fell off.

ON THE BUMP

— The first four frames were a relative breeze for Eovaldi, who worked around a two-out double in the first and faced the minimum in both the second and third. The fifth inning, however, wasn’t as kind to Boston’s starter.