Red Sox Wrap: Sweep Of Orioles Complete With 6-2 Victory In Finale

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez had one of his better outings of the year, allowing just one run, which wasn’t earned, across six innings. He allowed three hits and as many walks with six strikeouts.

The southpaw was a little slow out of the gate, issuing a one out walk and single to Austin Hays and Trey Mancini, respectively. Anthony Santander then hit a base knock to left, and Rafael Devers was unable to handle J.D. Martinez’s throw in. It bounced off Devers’ leg and caromed away, allowing for Hays to score the game’s first run.

Rodriguez periodically allowed traffic on the bases in the early innings, but never put himself in a threatening situation. He retired the final six batters he saw in order, capping off a solid outing.

In the middle of the sixth, Rodriguez seemed visibly miffed at manager Alex Cora for telling him he was done for the day, but it made sense for the Red Sox to go to the bullpen at that point.

— Adam Ottavino got the seventh, and he sure looked like a guy that hadn’t pitched in a week. The righty hit Pedro Severino with a pitch to start the inning, then allowed Severino to move to third on two separate wild pitches the next at-bat. Severino actually had hit a homer that the umpiring crew called a homer, but upon review was ruled a foul.

Ottavino gave up a one-out walk to Maikel Franco to put runners on the corners, and Jorge Mateo responded with a single that drilled Ottavino and went into right that plated Severino and cut Boston’s lead to 6-2.

— Garrett Whitlock had to take over from there with Ottavino hurt, and he got out of the jam by getting Cedric Mullins to pop out and Hays to ground out.

Whitlock returned for the eighth and struck out the side.