Red Sox Wrap: Walk-off Homer Gives Blue Jays Game 1 Edge

A doubleheader was guaranteed, but the Toronto Blue Jays didn’t want to see extras, too.

In the bottom of the seventh a Marcus Semien walk-off home run off closer Matt Barnes made for the Red Sox’s third-straight loss, 1-0.

Hits weren’t easy to come by on either side with the Red Sox finally recording a single in the top of the fifth, but stranding two runners in a rare, golden opportunity in the sixth.

Nick Pivetta did all you could ask, going six full innings in a no decision, but Boston falls to 64-48 with the loss.

GAME IN A WORD (OR TWO)

Somebody score.

Obviously, you would have preferred it to be the Red Sox, but hopefully the bats wake up in Game 2.

ON THE MOUND

— Nick Pivetta gave Boston exactly what it needed. A scoreless six innings to conserve the bullpen.