Red Sox Wrap: Walk-off Homer Gives Blue Jays Game 1 Edge

Toronto takes it, 1-0

A doubleheader was guaranteed, but the Toronto Blue Jays didn’t want to see extras, too.

In the bottom of the seventh a Marcus Semien walk-off home run off closer Matt Barnes made for the Red Sox’s third-straight loss, 1-0.

Hits weren’t easy to come by on either side with the Red Sox finally recording a single in the top of the fifth, but stranding two runners in a rare, golden opportunity in the sixth.

Nick Pivetta did all you could ask, going six full innings in a no decision, but Boston falls to 64-48 with the loss.

GAME IN A WORD (OR TWO)
Somebody score.

Obviously, you would have preferred it to be the Red Sox, but hopefully the bats wake up in Game 2.

ON THE MOUND
— Nick Pivetta gave Boston exactly what it needed. A scoreless six innings to conserve the bullpen.

He struck out five and gave up just one hit and a walk throwing 49 of 76 pitches for strikes.

— Matt Barnes came in to close out the game, and instead picked up the loss. Semien took the first pitch Barnes threw, a 95 mph fastball, yard to left field.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Kevin Plawecki got the first hit of the game for either side in the top of the fifth inning.

— Bobby Dalbec reached on a walk to start the sixth and Jonathan Araúz advanced him with a single. Alex Verdugo grounded into a fielder’s choice, and appeared to miss the bag to instigate a Blue Jays challenge. After the Red Sox seemingly were given a gift after nothing was overturned, they stranded the two runners on.

— In addition to Dalbec, Kiké Hernández also recorded a walk.

TWEET OF THE GAME
Silver linings courtesy of Pivetta.

UP NEXT
No rest for the wicked. Game 2 between Toronto and Boston gets going later on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. ET, with live coverage on NESN.

