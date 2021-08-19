NESN Logo Sign In

Well, the series against the Yankees did not go as planned.

The Boston Red Sox got swept by New York, with their latest loss coming by a 5-2 margin Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Nick Pivetta just didn’t have it, lasting 1 2/3 innings before being pulled. He gave up four earned runs on as many hits, walked three and only had one strikeout. Garrett Richards, though, looked sharp through four no-hit relief innings.

The offense once again struggled to generate runs when they needed to the most. They did make it a bit interesting in the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate, but the comeback effort fell flat.

With the loss, the Red Sox slipped to 69-54, while the Yankees moved to 69-52.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Ugly.