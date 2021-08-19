Well, the series against the Yankees did not go as planned.
The Boston Red Sox got swept by New York, with their latest loss coming by a 5-2 margin Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.
Nick Pivetta just didn’t have it, lasting 1 2/3 innings before being pulled. He gave up four earned runs on as many hits, walked three and only had one strikeout. Garrett Richards, though, looked sharp through four no-hit relief innings.
The offense once again struggled to generate runs when they needed to the most. They did make it a bit interesting in the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate, but the comeback effort fell flat.
With the loss, the Red Sox slipped to 69-54, while the Yankees moved to 69-52.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Ugly.
The offense has gone cold at a time the Red Sox really need them to heat up.
ON THE BUMP
— Pivetta tossed a scoreless first, but didn’t have as much luck in the second.
A single, walk and single led to the bases being loaded for Brett Gardner, who hit a sacrifice fly to tie it up at 1-1. Another single off the bat of Andrew Velazquez gave the Yankees a one-run lead before Anthony Rizzo made it 4-1 with yet another single.
Pivetta walked Aaron Judge to end his night after just 1 2/3 innings.
It is worth noting that Rafael Devers made an incredible play at third on a DJ LeMahieu groundout.
— Garrett Richards came in and induced a groundout to finally end the inning.
He then ended up holding it down for the next four innings by not allowing the Yankees to get a hit. Richards also picked up five strikeouts along the way and had a 1-2-3 fourth and fifth.
— Martín Pérez relieved Richards in the sixth with two outs and did just that to keep the game at 4-1.
— The seventh belonged to Adam Ottavino, who worked around two walks (one intentional) for a scoreless frame.
— Josh Taylor had the eighth and gave up a double to Gary Sanchez, who later scored on a single by No. 9 hitter Velazquez to give the Yankees a 5-1 edge.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The Red Sox wasted no time jumping out in front of the Yankees when Xander Bogaerts just barely hit a solo home run to make it 1-0 in the first.
— Bogaerts was able to reach base in the fourth and later move to third with one out, but Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez grounded out to end the threat.
— Boston stranded a runner on first in the fifth and seventh and was unable to make the comeback in the later innings.
— Hunter Renfroe brought the Red Sox within three when he hit a solo hime run off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth to make it a 5-2 game.
Boston, naturally, made things interesting in the ninth and had runners on the corners with two outs, chasing Chapman from the game.
Plawecki ended the threat of a comeback when he grounded out. It was reviewed in length by the umpires, but at the end of the day, the Yankees got their brooms out.
— Bogaerts, Renfroe Plawecki accounted for Boston’s hits.
TWEET OF THE GAME
Richards has been great in relief thus far.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox have an off day Thursday before returning home and welcoming the Texas Rangers to Boston. Chris Sale is expected to take the hill, opposite of Dane Dunning. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.