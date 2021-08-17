Red Sox Have Golden Opportunity In Front Of Them With Yankees Series

NESN Logo Sign In

Regardless of what ultimately happens with the 2021 Boston Red Sox, it’s good to have meaningful, late-season baseball back in New England.

And it doesn’t get a whole lot better than what we have Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bronx when the Sox and New York Yankees play a three-game set over two days as they jockey for position in the American League East.

To say this is a massive opportunity for the Red Sox is underselling things. Boston largely has had its way with the Bombers this season, winning 10 of the 13 meetings between the longtime rivals.

Things have changed since the last time the two clubs met, though. The Red Sox no longer are in first place in the division, and the Yankees are on their heels. Alex Cora’s club is two games clear of New York in the standings but own just a one-game advantage in the ever-important loss column. That’s in large part due to Boston going 3-11 in a 14-game stretch beginning the day of the trade deadline, the same deadline in which New York reloaded by acquiring Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo.

However, the Red Sox took full advantage of an awful Orioles team over the weekend to seemingly right the ship. Boston celebrated the return of Chris Sale by outscoring the hapless Birds 30-5 in a three-game sweep at Fenway Park, but it obviously will face a stiffer test Tuesday afternoon in New York.

While the Yankees come in having won three in a row themselves, the Red Sox own a clear advantage in starting pitching that they must make matter. Here’s how the two clubs will line up their pitching beginning with Tuesday’s doubleheader (NESN’s full coverage starts at noon ET).

Tuesday, Game 1: Tanner Houck (BOS) vs. Jordan Montgomery (NYY)

Tuesday, Game 2: Nathan Eovaldi (BOS) vs. Luis Gil (NYY)

Wednesday: Nick Pivetta (BOS) vs. Andrew Heaney (NYY)