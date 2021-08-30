Red Sox’s Alex Cora Provides Positive Update On Ryan Brasier

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier’s comeback to Major League Baseball this season has been anything but easy.

Hindered by injuries, along with dealing with a personal family matter, Brasier has yet to pitch in a game for the Boston Red Sox this season. And with the bullpen continuing to struggle, they really need all the help they can get.

But it appears Brasier’s rehab assignment is over. The right-handed pitcher joined the Red Sox in Tampa Bay for their four-game set against the Rays beginning Monday night. Manager Alex Cora said pregame that Brasier won’t be activated Monday, but could be soon.

“Brasier’s here,” Cora said on Zoom. “He got here, he’ll get his work in and then we’ll decide what we’re gonna do next for him.”

When asked if Brasier potentially could be the one to replace Martín Pérez after he tested positive for COVID-19, Cora simply said, “not today.”

It’s unclear just when Brasier will be activated, but it’s clear it finally will be sooner rather than later.