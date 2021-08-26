Red Sox’s Alex Cora Tributes Jerry Remy At Jimmy Fund Telethon

NESN Logo Sign In

Jerry Remy was missed at the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon this year, but Alex Cora wanted to pay tribute to the beloved Red Sox broadcaster.

During his interview with “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” on Wednesday, the Boston manager arrived in a “Remy Fight Club” T-shirt, paying homage to Remy, who stepped away from calling games to undergo lung cancer treatment in early August.

The 68-year-old has been NESN?s color analyst for Red Sox games since 1988, and his latest absence is felt deeply.

“He’s not only important to Red Sox Nation — The President, right? That’s what they call him? But in the clubhouse, we miss him dearly,” Cora said, after host Glen Ordway noted his attire. “He used to be there, I get (to Fenway) at 1:30 p.m. and he was there waiting for the lineups. It’s been tough not talking to him lately, or not having him around, but I know he’s fighting the fight.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora with one of the best gestures of the day:



Wore a Jerry Remy Fight Club shirt to support Remy battling cancer again



Then pledged $113.13 for each win by his team this year to @TheJimmyFund



$8,145.36 and counting… pic.twitter.com/Ix8BExkKYd — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) August 25, 2021

Both Remy and Cora formerly played for the Red Sox before joining the organization in some capacity post-retirement, though not at the same time. Still, they go way back, and it’s hard not to think about Remy amid the telethon this year.

But the Red Sox are behind him, Cora noted, before making a generous donation to The Jimmy Fund himself.