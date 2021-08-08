Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo To Miss Multiple Games While On Paternity Leave

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo will have a worthy excused absence for the next few days.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Sunday morning revealed that Verdugo will miss Boston’s series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays while on paternity leave. Cora indicated the outfielder will miss at least one additional game, as well.

“Alex is on paternity list,” Cora told reporters. “He had to fly this morning. So, he’s not going to be with us today and the upcoming days.”

The Red Sox will be off Monday before beginning a three-game series Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Verdugo’s departure arrives amid a recent hot streak for the 25-year-old. In his last seven games, Verdugo hit .400 with four doubles and one homer, which came Saturday night in dramatic fashion.