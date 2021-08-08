Red Sox’s Chris Sale Struck Out 8 Batters In (Hopefully) His Final Rehab Start

Sale has a 1.35 ERA over his last five rehab outings

by

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora teased that if Saturday went well for Chris Sale in his rehab start with Triple-A Worcester, it would be his last.

Well, he could be on his way to Boston if the stat line has anything to do with it. The starting pitcher took a bus ride with the WooSox to Scranton and struck out eight batters without giving up a run.

Sale gave up just two hits and three walks. His pitch count got high early, reaching 89 pitches in 4 2/3 innings of work, but the strikeouts are encouraging.

Over Sale’s last five rehab starts, his 20 innings of work have resulted in a 1.35 ERA. He’s only walked five players during that stretch with 35 strikeouts.

Despite the pitch-to-strikeout ratio, Sale’s ability to keep runners off the paths is encouraging.

More MLB:

Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo Homers, Boston Wins In Extras Vs. Blue Jays
Texas Rangers utility man Brock Holt
Previous Article

Brock Holt Makes History Pitching For Rangers In Blowout Loss Vs. Athletics
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo
Next Article

Watch Alex Verdugo Hit Solo Home Run To Tie Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays

Picked For You

Related