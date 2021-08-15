Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Celebrates 10 Years In MLB With Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez reached a milestone Saturday.

The Red Sox designated hitter celebrated 10 years of service time in Major League Baseball, and he started Year 11 on a high note with a 2-for-5 performance with three RBIs in Boston’s 16-2 walloping of the Baltimore Orioles.

Martinez took to Instagram Saturday night to share a few memories over the past 10 years.

“And just like that 10yrs have flown by?.,” he captioned the collage of photos. “10 years of sacrifice & dedication from both me and my family. Grateful for the people I’ve met and the memories I’ve made along the way. Thank you to my friends, family, and fans that have always believed In me. God is good?”

Martinez has accomplished quite a bit in his 10 seasons. He is a four-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and 2018 World Series champion.

The slugger is enjoying success in his fourth season in a Red Sox uniform, posting a .293 average, 22 home runs and 76 RBIs heading into Sunday’s seasons finale against the Orioles.