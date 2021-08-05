Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Has Funny Take On Triple Against Tigers

NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández’s skill set was on full display Wednesday night at Comerica Park.

Hernández flashed his power in the fifth inning of the Red Sox’s eventual 4-1 win over Tigers when he walloped a two-run home run to left center field. The versatile veteran showcased his speed on his next at-bat when he motored around the bases for a triple.

Speaking with NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the game, Hernández was asked if he was eyeing third base from the get-go in the seventh. The question prompted a moment of honesty from Hernández, who turns 30 later this month.

“Uh, not at all the way,” Hernández told Webster. “I mean, I think he bobbled it out on the track and I thought, ‘Why not? Let’s go for it.’ Then, when I slid into third, I thought I’m getting too old for that, so next time I might stop at second.”

Despite being out of his 20s in a matter of weeks, we have a feeling Hernández won’t hesitate to turn on the jets and be aggressive on the bases.