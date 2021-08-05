Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Has Funny Take On Triple Against Tigers

Kiké Hernández isn't a spring chicken anymore

by

Kiké Hernández’s skill set was on full display Wednesday night at Comerica Park.

Hernández flashed his power in the fifth inning of the Red Sox’s eventual 4-1 win over Tigers when he walloped a two-run home run to left center field. The versatile veteran showcased his speed on his next at-bat when he motored around the bases for a triple.

Speaking with NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the game, Hernández was asked if he was eyeing third base from the get-go in the seventh. The question prompted a moment of honesty from Hernández, who turns 30 later this month.

“Uh, not at all the way,” Hernández told Webster. “I mean, I think he bobbled it out on the track and I thought, ‘Why not? Let’s go for it.’ Then, when I slid into third, I thought I’m getting too old for that, so next time I might stop at second.”

Despite being out of his 20s in a matter of weeks, we have a feeling Hernández won’t hesitate to turn on the jets and be aggressive on the bases.

