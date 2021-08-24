Red Sox’s Travis Shaw Tweets After Walk-Off Grand Slam Vs. Rangers

'Today was pretty fun...'

by

Travis Shaw picked a great time to hit the first home run of his second stint with the Red Sox.

Boston only needed one run in the bottom half of the 11th inning to win Monday afternoon’s contest against the Texas Rangers. But Shaw brought in four, as his walk-off grand slam gave the Red Sox a much-needed 8-4 win at Fenway Park.

Shaw after the game expressed his gratitude to the Sox for giving him another opportunity in the big leagues. The veteran infielder also took to Twitter to share his excitement over his clutch round-tripper.

“Today was pretty fun… First one back in the red! @RedSox,” Shaw tweeted Monday night.

Perhaps Shaw’s heroics will serve as a catalyst for the Red Sox, who will be in a fight for a playoff spot over the final month-plus of the regular season.

More MLB:

Red Sox’s Travis Shaw Tweets After Walk-Off Grand Slam Vs. Rangers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Tom Brady Reveals What He Did With Winter Clothes After Joining Buccaneers
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith
Next Article

Fantasy Football 2021: Five Patriots You Should Consider Drafting

Picked For You

Related