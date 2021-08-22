NESN Logo Sign In

It’s never a good look to fail the training camp conditioning test. It’s an especially bad look if you’re a running back, and a rookie one, at that.

So, now Ivan Fears’ comments from earlier this month about Rhamondre Stevenson make a ton more sense.

The New England Patriots running back coach gave about as awful an endorsement as could be of Stevenson.

“What do I like about him? He’s here. I like that he’s here,” Fears had said back on Aug. 4. “Other than that, everything’s got to improve. That’s what we have to get done. He’s got a lot to learn. He’s talented, we’ll see what he can do in the games, but right now, he’s got a lot to learn ? a lot to learn.”

That was prior to the Patriots’ first preseason game, and the Oklahoma product since has become an August hero for New England. He scored a game-deciding 91-yard run in a win over the Washington Football Team, then carried the ball 15 times for 66 yards with a pair of touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Turns out, the reason for Stevenson’s initial absence from camp and bad review from Fears is because he failed his conditioning test. So, instead of joining the team for the early days of camp, he had to go through conditioning training to properly get into shape.

He’s caught up now, and Fears is singing a different tune.