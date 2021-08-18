NESN Logo Sign In

Like just about everyone else, Rob Gronkowski can’t help but look ahead to the New England Patriots versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

The Bucs tight end predicted Tuesday in an interview with The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin the Patriots-Buccaneers Week 4 game will be an “epic” occasion. Gronkowski and Bucs teammate Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium on Oct. 4 for the first time as opponents of the Patriots, and Gronkowski expects it to be an emotional affair.

“Epic,” Gronkowski said what the matchup will be like. “How can it not be?”

While Gronkowski is willing to speak about the highly anticipated New England-Tampa Bay game, his focus currently is firmly on preparing for the 2021 season.

“You know, we’re in the middle of training camp right now,” he told Volin. “When that week comes, I’m sure that’s when the emotions will start flying. But just focusing in right now on being a better football player and staying in shape.”

Gronkowski’s latest comments on Patriots-Buccaneers match those he offered in May, and the ensuing three months haven’t dampened his enthusiasm for the game.

Gronkowski played nine seasons for the Patriots between 2010 and 2018, earning three Super Bowl rings and four All-Pro nods with them. He retired in 2019 but returned to the NFL one year later to join Brady in Tampa Bay. Despite his drastic change of scenery, New England still is dear to him.