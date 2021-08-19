Rob Gronkowski Seems Happy With Decision To Come Out Of Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

When Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL in 2019, many thought he was done for good due to injuries he sustained throughout his career.

But the retirement stint was short-lived as the tight end returned, requested a trade from the New England Patriots and joined Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers en route to a Super Bowl championship in February.

Gronkowski’s second chapter in the NFL certainly is treating him well, but does the tight end miss retirement at all?

“It was a great decision and I’m definitely glad I’m still playing,” Gronkowski said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s a grind at times, but overall it always pays off.”

The 32-year-old played in all 16 regular-season games in 2020 and racked up 45 catches for 623 yards with seven touchdowns. With training camp behind the Bucs, preseason underway and a bit of normalcy restored, Gronkowski believes he is better than last year.

“I’ve been here all offseason and now for camp, and I feel like I’m doing a lot better this year for sure,” Gronkowski said. “Conditioning wise, coming off a year and not playing, and then heading into a camp like this, it’s hard work. … It’s night and day from where I was last year in training camp to where I am now.”

A healthy Gronk is a scary Gronk, which could signal trouble for opposing defenses.