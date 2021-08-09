Rockies Now Believe Fan Yelled At ‘Dinger’ Mascot, Didn’t Use Racial Slur

NESN Logo Sign In

The Colorado Rockies on Sunday publicly condemned a fan for allegedly yelling a racial slur at Miami Marlins player Lewis Brinson.

Less than 24 hours later, the story changed.

The team now believes the fan in question was yelling “Dinger,” the nickname for Colorado’s dinosaur-themed mascot, according to multiple reports. KUSA-TV’s Steve Stager was the first to report the news.

The Rockies reportedly reached their new verdict after speaking with the fan and reviewing video evidence from the TV broadcast.

