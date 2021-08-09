NESN Logo Sign In

Lewis Brinson had racial slurs directed at him from a fan at Coors Field in Denver during an at-bat on Sunday.

A hot microphone near home plate during Sunday’s broadcast of the Rockies-Miami Marlins game caught a fan yelling during Brinson’s at-bat.

The fan was not identified by the end of the game, but the Rockies are investigating the matter.

“The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlin’s Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game,” the team’s statement read. “Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident.”

It’s quite surprising that the fan was not already identified. You would think that someone yelling a slur would be smoked out immediately.

Still, it’s only the latest issue of spectators making themselves a story in the worst possible ways.