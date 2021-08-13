Ryan Brasier Struggles On Mound In Latest Rehab Start With WooSox

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier looked strong in his first rehab start with the Worcester Red Sox, but the same unfortunately cannot be said for Friday.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher lasted only 2/3 of an inning. Brasier surrendered five earned runs on as many hits and only earned one strikeout — a much different line than his scoreless inning Tuesday.

Brasier is working his way back from a concussion after taking a line-drive to the head, and has not pitched at all in the big leagues this year due to a calf injury. Bumps in the road are normal for anyone on a rehab assignment, so it’s probably best not to read too much into one outing.

Still, it’s certainly discouraging given how the Red Sox bullpen could use some help. But it was no guarantee Brasier would have returned after Friday’s outing, anyway.

It’s unclear what Brasier’s next step will be, but it probably wouldn’t hurt if he had another game or two to get back on track.