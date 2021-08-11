NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier’s chances of actually playing this season looked bleak after he took a line drive to the head that resulted in a concussion. But it appears the Boston Red Sox pitcher is trending in a positive direction.

Brasier tossed a scoreless seventh inning in the Worcester Red Sox’s 7-6 win over the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night. It was his first rehab start this year, and manager Alex Cora provided a positive update on the right-hander prior to Boston’s middle game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

“Really good. It’s amazing that he’s doing this, to be honest with you.” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “Personally, it’s not that’s I doubted him because I’ve seen him overcome a lot of stuff. But the light at the end of the tunnel was way out there, way out there. And now it’s close, which is great. He’s been through a lot, I cant even imagine. I can imagine, but at the same time, the fact that he’s performing and there’s no hesitation is amazing. I think his next one is actually (Thursday) if I’m not mistaken and we’ll see where we go from there, but its getting closer which is awesome.”

For Cora, though, it’s not so much about getting some much-needed help in the bullpen, it’s about seeing Brasier return in a season after suffering a concussion.

“Forget the Red Sox,” Cora said. “For the kid to be able to pull this off so soon, at this level, is amazing.”

First pitch between the Red Sox and Rays is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.