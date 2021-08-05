Sam Kennedy Ribs Yankees After Slew Of Trade Deadline Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were in very different places in the days leading up to the MLB trade deadline.

While you could argue whether or not such decisions are worth it, the Yankees elected to try loading up at the deadline. New York brought in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo, as well as Andrew Heaney and Clay Holmes.

At the time of the deadline, the Yankees were 7 1/2 games back of first place in the American League East behind the Red Sox, who added Kyle Schwarber, Hansel Robles and Austin Davis.

The slew of big moves prompted Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy to poke a little fun at Boston’s biggest rival.

“They had to be active, I think they’re 3-10 against us,” Kennedy joked on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

Kennedy then disputed the notion the Red Sox were inactive at the deadline.

“I disagree with the premise that we’re standing pat,” Kennedy said. “When you add Kyle Schwarber and you bring in two pieces in the bullpen, right-handed, left-handed, I just disagree with the premise that we’re standing pat. I think it’s also a compliment to the group that we have and what Alex Cora and his staff have done. Here we are 109, 110 games into the season, we’re a game out of first place. We are right there, and we are absolutely going for it, trying to get into the postseason and then see where it takes us.