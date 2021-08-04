Semi Ojeleye Bids Farewell To Celtics After Joining Bucks In Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Somehow, Semi Ojeleye was not retained by the Boston Celtics.

After drafting him in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft and four subsequent years developing him, the forward’s services have been called upon by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now, one of the only players in the league who kind of can guard Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing alongside him. And for only the veteran minimum.

Fortunately for Ojeleye, he’s done everything right. It wasn’t enough for Boston to give him a roster spot, but the defending NBA champions see his worth.

But the 26-year-old was grateful for the opportunity Boston gave him, even though he’s signed elsewhere.

“Celtics fans, man, I just want to say, appreciate all the people I met,” Ojeleye said in an Instagram video he posted Tuesday.

“Got the opportunity to play with great people, work with great people, meet great people, be around great people. And I just appreciate all it; the ups, downs, challenges — all of it. Just the whole experience. Wearing a Celtics jersey, being a part of Boston, and God has a way of really putting you exactly where you’re supposed to be for exactly the amount of time you supposed to be there. And, you know, being in Boston has been great. Being a part of Celtics Nation has been great and it’s always gonna be in my heart. So I just want to say I appreciate everybody, all the love that I received, and I’ll see you guys soon.”