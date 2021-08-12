It’s Never Too Early To Daydream About Shohei Ohtani To Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Babe Ruth’s path to baseball immortality began as a two-way player for the Boston Red Sox. A century later, Shohei Ohtani is earning deserved comparisons to Ruth, the icon of icons.

Ohtani has more or less dominated both on the mound and in the batter’s box. He’s the baseball equivalent of a unicorn. He’s also drastically underpaid and will soon be in line for a raise from an Angels team already spending big money on a pair of other stars.

At the very least, a team like the Red Sox should be monitoring Ohtani’s situation with hopes and dreams of one day luring him to Boston, perhaps finishing his career where Ruth started his.

Ohtani is still under his original contract through next season before hitting arbitration and eventually becoming a free agent following the 2023 season. The Angels should be motivated to keep him in SoCal forever.

But ESPN’s Buster Olney raises an interesting dilemma faced by the Angels as it pertains to eventually paying Ohtani. Mike Trout will get $37 million per season for the next nine years. Anthony Rendon will make roughly $38 million per season in the next four years.

“What that means is that Angels are obligated to pay those two players about $75 million through the 2026 season — and Ohtani may well be more expensive,” Olney wrote.

As Olney points out, it’s unlikely the Angels decide to trade Trout, this generation’s Mickey Mantle, and it’s unlikely they’re able to trade Rendon, a 31-year-old hitting .240 with six home runs and 34 RBIs this season while playing just 58 games.