Simone Biles Returning To Compete In Olympics Balance-Beam Final

Simone Biles is stepping back into the Olympic spotlight.

USA Gymnastics announced in a statement Biles will compete in Tuesday in the balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles and all-around gold medalist Suni Lee will represent Team USA in the last women’s gymnastics event final of the Games.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!? USA Gymnastics wrote.

Biles will return to competition one week after she withdrew from the team finals and six days after she opted out of the individual all-around competition in order to focus on her mental health. As one of the world’s most high-profile athletes, her decision represents one of the leading storylines of the Tokyo Olympics, as it prompted criticism and support from all corners of the sports world.

Biles won the bronze medal in the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics, one of five medals she claimed at the Rio de Janeiro Games. She earned a silver medal in Tokyo for her role in the team finals, at which the Russian Olympic Committee won gold.

The balance beam final is scheduled to begin at 4:53 a.m. ET.