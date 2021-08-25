Six Patriots Players With Most To Prove In Joint Practices With Giants

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will close out the 2021 NFL preseason this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But first, they’ll welcome the New York Giants to the fields outside Gillette Stadium for a pair of joint practices.

That unorthodox setup — typically, joint practices and the ensuing game are held in the same city — will be the stage for the climax of New England’s preseason roster battles.

Cutdown day is next Tuesday. The regular season opens in less than two weeks. Here’s a look at six Patriots players with the most to prove during these final few auditions, including, of course, that one rookie quarterback:

QB Mac Jones

With Cam Newton sidelined for one more day as he returns from his COVID-19 protocol “misunderstanding,” Jones will have a golden opportunity to make his case for the Patriots’ starting job. The first-round draft pick scuffled during the team’s first Newton-less practice but was much sharper in the second, completing 80.6 percent of his passes (29 of 36) in 11-on-11 drills and impressing situationally against the Patriots’ starting defense. Jones — Pro Football Focus’s second-highest-graded QB this preseason — will receive uninterrupted first-team reps again Wednesday, this time against the Giants’ D. Newton is expected to return Thursday. How Jones performs before then could permanently alter the course of the Patriots’ quarterback competition.

RB J.J. Taylor

Taylor is coming off a standout performance against Philly (12 carries, 93 yards, one touchdown; three targets, three catches, 18 yards). He has the potential to develop into a versatile dual-threat back for the Patriots. But he’s also part of New England’s deepest group, and because of this, he remains on the roster bubble. The Patriots currently have six capable running backs and are unlikely to keep more than five. Can Taylor prove he deserves a spot over Brandon Bolden or Sony Michel? (UPDATE: The Patriots traded Michel to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, greatly increasing Taylor’s odds of sticking around.)

OT Yodny Cajuste

Cajuste hasn’t played a single regular-season snap since the Patriots drafted him in the third round in 2019, but he’s made a quiet push for a roster spot over the last week. The 25-year-old played well against the Eagles (zero pressures allowed in 22 pass-block snaps, per Pro Football Focus) and has mixed in with the O-line starters of late, backing up right tackle Trent Brown. A strong couple of days against New York could propel Cajuste onto the 53.

LB Anfernee Jennings

Jennings was a third-round pick just last year. Typically, that draft slot all but guarantees a player will stick around for at least two seasons. But Jennings has struggled to stay on the field this summer and might not be a roster lock in the Patriots’ overhauled linebacker room. He’ll be under the microscope this week as Bill Belichick and Co. make their final deliberations.