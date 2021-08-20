Skip Bayless Shares Rhamondre Stevenson Prediction (With Caveat)

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless, like so many others, is very high on one of the biggest bright spots of the Patriots’ preseason to date.

Rhamondre Stevenson has made the most of his first opportunities in the NFL. The rookie running back had the play of the game in New England’s preseason opener: a 91-yard dash to pay dirt against the Washington Football Team. Stevenson followed up that showing with another two-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Bayless, an avid Sooners fan, is aboard the Stevenson bandwagon, but the “Undisputed” co-host knows the Oklahoma product might not be able to run wild in Foxboro.

“I’ll say it again: Rhamondre Stevenson was a fourth-round steal and is going to be a star … if (Bill) Belichick lets him be,” Bayless tweeted Thursday.

Bayless has reason to be wary of Stevenson’s playing time as a rookie. It’s become commonplace in New England for running backs to effectively redshirt in Year 1. But given the injury histories and inconsistencies between Damien Harris and Sony Michel, Stevenson might be granted the opportunity to be an impact player from the get-go.

That’s as long as the 23-year-old limits mistakes, like his fourth-quarter fumble against the Eagles.