Sony Michel Shares Photos In Rams Jersey, Apparently Doesn’t Like Number

We now have our first look at Sony Michel in a Rams uniform.

The former New England Patriots running back used Instagram on Friday to share photos himself at a Los Angeles practice. Michel, a first-round pick in 2018, was traded Wednesday for a pair of draft picks.

Take a look:

New City who dis? The number… we’ll talk about that later.

In multiple comment replies, Michel reiterated that he expects the number to change. He wore No. 1 at Georgia and No. 26 with the Patriots.

Safety Terrell Burgess currently wears No. 26 for the Rams, while receiver DeSean Jackson wears No. 1.