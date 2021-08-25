Sony Michel Trade Puts Pressure On Two Young Patriots Running Backs

NESN Logo Sign In

There always was going to be an odd man out in the New England Patriots’ jam-packed running back room. On Wednesday, Sony Michel became that man.

The Patriots traded Michel to the running back-needed Los Angeles Rams in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round draft picks (which reportedly could become a single fourth-round compensatory selection).

The 2018 first-round draft pick was enjoying a very strong summer — “awful good,” in the words of running backs coach Ivan Fears — but similarly impressive showings by two younger members of his position group made him expendable.

Fourth-round rookie Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 193 yards, four touchdowns) and 2020 undrafted free agent J.J. Taylor (14 carries, 103 yards, one touchdown; eight catches, 49 yards) both have excelled this preseason, averaging 7.7 and 7.4 yards per carry, respectively.

The Michel trade shows the Patriots trust these relatively inexperienced rushers to play legitimate roles in their offense as depth pieces behind No. 1 early-down back Damien Harris and pass-catching specialist James White. We could see Stevenson replace Michel as Harris’ top backup and Taylor slide into the Rex Burkhead role as a dual threat who can contribute in either facet.

That’s a calculated risk.

Why? Because as well as Stevenson and Taylor have played this preseason, they have yet to face starting-caliber NFL defenders, taking all of their snaps against second- and third-stringers from the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles.