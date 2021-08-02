Spencer Dinwiddie To Celtics? Boston Reportedly Interested In Free Agent

NESN Logo Sign In

Spencer Dinwiddie just might be the answer to the biggest question on the Celtics depth chart.

Boston, following its trading of Kemba Walker, currently features Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard as its top point guards. Kris Dunn also might factor in somewhere, if last week’s trade ever is finalized.

That isn’t horrible, but it also isn’t great.

With NBA free agency beginning Monday at 6 p.m. ET, the Celtics are interested in guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Check out this excerpt from his column published Monday morning:

Unsurprisingly, Boston’s brass isn’t too comfortable opening the season with a point guard depth chart topped by Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard. There’s internal interest in Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, though acquiring Dinwiddie — who told SI’s Howard Beck that he is seeking a contract in the five-year, $125 million range — gets financially complicated. Expect the Wizards, who will be in the point guard hunt with Westbrook gone, to make a run at Dinwiddie, too. Another potential Boston target: Spurs guard Patty Mills.

Dinwiddie wasn’t anything special over his first three seasons in the NBA, but he since has become a borderline All-Star-caliber guard — when healthy.