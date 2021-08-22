Steve Belichick Happy To Have Patriots Friends ‘In Mullet Group’

NESN Logo Sign In

There are a few members of the New England Patriots trying to make the mullet happen again.

Their ring leader, Steve Belichick, is quite proud.

In addition to the Patriots secondary coach, center David Andrews and linebacker Harvi Langi also have adopted the hairstyle. And for as competitive as the team is at practice with one another, that might not extend to their mullets.

“Yeah, well, I had the first one of all of them, so they all followed me,” Belichick on Sunday told reporters, via The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

“But one thing I’d like to say about mullets is that it’s a very unique haircut. All of ours are very different. Can’t say that about a lot of haircuts, so I’m just happy to have some friends in the mullet group. I don’t know who’s better or who’s worse. That’s an individual opinion. But I do know that I was first and they followed me, so however you guys wanna rank ’em, that’s your guys’ job. I’m just happy to have a little group of us with mullets. So, no rankings for me. But they’re all very unique, and they’re all very special in their own ways.”

There’s room for mullets of all shapes and sizes on the Patriots.

Quite frankly, it’s surprising there aren’t more of them on the roster. We imagine this is something Gunner Olszewski would want to get involved with.