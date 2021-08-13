Tanner Houck Explains ‘Most Enjoyable’ Part Of Being With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Tanner Houck has relished many aspects about being with the Boston Red Sox, but it seems like there’s one which stands on its own.

Houck, who scattered six hits in five innings Thursday during an eventual loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, explained what he has appreciated most during his time in the big leagues.

“Building confidence with every start, honestly. Just showing up and talking with guys like (Chris) Sale, (Nathan) Eovaldi, (Garrett) Richards, just guys that have been here a long time and pitched at this level for numerous years now,” Houck said during a postgame video conference. “It’s only going to help me in the long run.

“Continuing to just kind of shut my mouth, open my ears, open my eyes, just watch what they do, listen to what they do and say, and just learning from them,” Houck continued. “It’s ultimately what I think has been most enjoyable about being here and making these starts, is just being around those guys and learning from them.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged how Houck may be sent back to Triple-A Worcester, but likely will be contributing for Boston again in the near future. Cora spoke highly of Houck’s performance Thursday night, as well.

The Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Friday to host the Baltimore Orioles.