Tanner Houck To Get Start On Mound For Red Sox Sunday Vs. Indians

Tanner Houck has yet to record a win on the mound this season, but his next chance to do so will come Sunday.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed before Friday’s game against the Cleveland Indians that Houck will be the starter for Sunday’s series finale. He’ll get the ball behind Eduardo Rodriguez, who starts the series off Friday, and Nathan Eovaldi, who will get the middle game Saturday.

Houck is 0-3 with a 3.43 ERA through 10 starts. The Red Sox sent him back-and-forth from Boston to Triple-A Worcester in order to maintain some roster flexibility for much of August. While he’s seemingly here to stay now, the 25-year-old has struggled through the month compared to his three starts in July.

He allowed one run through 11 2/3 innings in July, while he has nine earned runs through 17 1/3 innings in August. Most Recently, he gave up three runs on eight hits in a 4 2/3-inning outing against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

We’ll see what sort of damage he can do against Cleveland on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET.