Tanner Houck Will Start Thursday As Red Sox Host Rays In Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The identity of the Red Sox’s starter for Thursday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays has been revealed.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed Wednesday that Tanner Houck will return to the mound for Boston, making his sixth start of the season. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe had reported earlier Wednesday that Houck was throwing on the field at Fenway Park, but the team’s starter remained “to be announced.”

Through seven total outings in 2021, Houck has a 2.45 ERA. He made his most recent start on Saturday when he allowed one run on three hits, walking two and striking out six in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Houck’s latest appearance in the rotation comes amid a myriad of personnel changes among the Red Sox pitchers. The Red Sox moved Martín Pérez to the bullpen on Friday, and Cora on Wednesday announced Garrett Richards would join him. And of course, Chris Sale is slated to make his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery on Saturday.

Houck has been shuttled back and forth between Boston and Triple-A Worcester over the past few weeks to give the major league club an open roster spot in between his starts, but with the recent changes to the rotation it seems like this could be a long-term stay.