Deshaun Watson Trade: Conflicting Reports Continue As Texans Keep QB

Deshaun Watson remains a member of the Houston Texans and that may be the only thing anyone knows definitively.

After all, the Texans quarterback has been included in extensive trade rumors (and rebuttals) to go along with off-the-field accusations which have him in the public eye.

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly were “heating up” on a deal for the signal-caller Wednesday night, according to CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, however, refuted that report Thursday morning.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer offered the latest Thursday night before the Dallas Cowboys took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game.

“Deshaun Watson, they’re at a standstill because the Texans still think Deshaun Watson is going to end up wanting to play for them this year. I don’t know where they’re getting that from,” Glazer said. “And all the teams, there’s been several teams trying to reach out to them, trying to trade for Deshaun Watson, they’re (Texans) not calling any of them back.”

Glazer’s report that the Texans aren’t calling anyone back comes almost 10 days after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Houston is willing to listen to trade offers.

But with so much going on with Watson off the field — he has more than 20 civil lawsuits against him and both the NFL and law enforcement separately investigating him — there’s no telling how long these conflicting reports continue.