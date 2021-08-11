These Eight Patriots Players Have Most To Prove In 2021 NFL Preseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Training camp reps are important. But NFL roster spots often are won and lost in the preseason.

For the New England Patriots, that begins Thursday night when they welcome the Washington Football Team to Gillette Stadium.

As the Patriots open their three-game exhibition slate — down from the traditional four as the league introduces a 17-game regular season — we spotlighted eight players with the most to prove this preseason.

This list includes the team’s two starting quarterback hopefuls, naturally, but also a number of recent Patriots draft picks, some of whom could find themselves on the wrong side of the cutline if they fail to impress in the coming weeks.

QBs Cam Newton and Mac Jones

The Cam vs. Mac competition has dominated headlines since training camp began — and will continue to do so until Bill Belichick officially names his Week 1 starter. Can Newton hold off the first-round rookie challenger? Is Jones ready for QB1 status? In our view, Newton remains the favorite in this intensely scrutinized roster battle. But Jones has outperformed him as a passer at times and could unseat the former NFL MVP with a strong showing this preseason. It will be very interesting to see how the Patriots divvy up playing time between Newton, Jones and veteran third-stringer Brian Hoyer in these tuneup games.

WR N’Keal Harry

Beyond the intrigue at QB, Harry’s situation has been the most fascinating storyline of this Patriots summer. Overall, this has been a strong camp for the 2019 first-round pick, who struggled during his first two seasons and then raised eyebrows with a public offseason trade request. Has he increased his odds of sticking on the roster? Or simply boosted his trade value? The spotlight will be on No. 15 straight through to cutdown day.

TE Devin Asiasi

The Patriots’ decision to spend big on Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry this offseason was a clear indictment on Asiasi and Dalton Keene, last year’s third-round draft picks. But with Henry set to miss at least part of the preseason with a shoulder injury, Asiasi has a golden opportunity to prove he still can contribute in this new-look Patriots offense. It’s been tough sledding so far for the UCLA product, who caught just two passes as a rookie and missed the first nine days of training camp following a positive COVID-19 test.