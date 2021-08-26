This Mac Jones Decision Earned Stamp Of Approval From Julian Edelman

'Football guy'

by

Julian Edelman, now an observer like the rest of us, loves what he’s reading about Mac Jones.

A huge ‘melee’ apparently broke out between the Patriots and the Giants during Wednesday’s joint practice at Gillette Stadium. New England’s offensive line and New York’s defensive line were the ones going at it, with the former group eventually running a lap around the practice field.

Joining them on the lap was Jones, despite dealing with an apparent knee injury. That decision drew a stamp of approval from Edelman, who simply tweeted, ‘Football guy.”

Jones reportedly put on a great performance during Wednesday’s session. At one point, he completed 18 consecutive passes.

Consequently, some believe he now might be ahead of Cam Newton on New England’s quarterback depth chart.

More Football:

Rams General Manager Explains What Drew Los Angeles To Sony Michel
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton
Previous Article

Did Bill Belichick Accidentally Admit Patriots’ QB Job Is Up For Grabs?
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel
Next Article

Sony Michel Bids Farewell To Patriots With Instagram Post After Trade

Picked For You

Related