This Report From Chris Mannix About Marcus Smart, Celtics Aged Horribly

NESN Logo Sign In

Some reports hit while others just miss terribly.

Like, say, the Marcus Smart story from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

Mannix earlier this month reported that Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens likely was going to look “to trade Smart before the start of the season.”

Then what happened?

Well, Smart reportedly agreed to a four-year max contract extension worth $77.1 million Monday night, meaning he’ll be sticking around for quite some time.

Now we get it, Mannix only was reporting what he was told, and his sources were familiar with Stevens, not the Celtics and not Smart. And maybe Boston did look for a trade suitor for the guard behind the scenes.

Still, the internet never forgets, especially when something is as wrong as this, and especially when it comes to someone as beloved as Smart.