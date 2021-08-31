This Report Indicates Patriots Are Fine With Jarrett Stidham As Backup

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots shocked many Tuesday when they released former NFL Most Valuable Player and veteran quarterback Cam Newton.

But from the teams perspective, especially after that whole COVID-19 policy misunderstanding, the decision might have been pretty black and white.

Newton was not available. Availability is everything. His absence became Mac Jones’ opportunity, and the rookie quarterback clearly made the most of it. But it begs the question, is New England good to role with just Brian Hoyer and eventually Jarrett Stidham behind him?

According to one report, yes.

“I do know that Jarrett Stidham is more on Patriots’ radar now than he was a year ago, and that the team feels he just needed to get right physically,” Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal on Tuesday.

“So plan could be Mac, Hoyer and Stidham, with Stidham No. 2 when he’s ready.”

Stidham enters his third year of his career fresh off a late-July back surgery, which projects to see him miss 12 weeks total.