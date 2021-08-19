Three Red Sox Prospects Rank Highly On New MLB Pipeline Top 100 List

NESN Logo Sign In

MLB Pipeline released its new Top 100 Prospects list this week, and the Red Sox are well-represented, offering further evidence that Boston’s farm system is trending in the right direction.

Three Red Sox prospects cracked the updated list: Marcelo Mayer (No. 9), Triston Casas (No. 18) and Jarren Duran (No. 26).

Mayer obviously is a newcomer to the rankings, having just been selected in July with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Yet MLB Pipeline clearly is bullish on the 18-year-old shortstop, placing him between Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez in the midseason top 10.

Casas and Duran each made a sizable jump, a product of both their strong seasons to date and 27 players graduating from the preseason rankings to the majors. Duran probably won’t appear on the list for long, though, as he’s currently in the big leagues with Boston.

In fact, Duran, who turns 25 in September, didn’t even appear on MLB Pipeline’s 2021 preseason list. But the outfielder’s hot start at Triple-A Worcester sure turned heads, ultimately resulting in his promotion to the majors, where he’s already flashed his game-changing speed and overall potential.

Casas’ stay on the list, meanwhile, might be a bit longer, although he, too, is nearing a call-up. The hulking slugger probably won’t appear in the majors this season, but he definitely could factor into Boston’s 2022 plans, especially with the club still searching for an answer at first base.

Of note: Jeter Downs, acquired by the Red Sox from the Dodgers in the trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles, dropped out of the rankings. The 23-year-old middle infielder has struggled offensively at Triple-A this season.