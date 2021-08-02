Tom Brady Apparently Had Temper Tantrum During Buccaneers Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady officially has turned the page.

Any Buccaneers players who thought the 43-year-old quarterback would be all jokes and good vibes after winning his seventh Super Bowl received a rude awakening Sunday morning. Brady, according to reporters in attendance, became noticeably frustrated toward the end of practice, eventually throwing one of his trademark temper tantrums.

Check out these tweets from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Bucs Tom Brady would?ve been sacked in 11 on 11 and out of apparent frustration punts the football to the other field. Perfect spiral. Guessing 35-40 yards. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 1, 2021

After completions to Miller, Evans and Bernard, 2 min drive stops with a sack and a couple incompletions. Tom Brady slams his helmet. ?Gotta make a (bleeping) play when you?re tired fellas.? — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 1, 2021

Many former and current Patriots players surely can relate.

That said, perhaps Brady, with an eye on his team’s Week 4 game against New England, is more focused and on edge than ever.