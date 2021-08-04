NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady celebrated his 44th birthday on Tuesday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a padded practice in their indoor facility. How did the team mark the occasion?

They didn’t.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Tuesday the team didn’t do anything out of the ordinary:

“No, just a couple guys said, ‘Happy Birthday.’ We couldn’t get anyone in the building to surprise him coming out of a cake, so COVID screwed that one up. Other than that, it was just a normal day.”

It’s not quite the treatment he’s had on birthdays past. To mark his 41st birthday back in 2018, the Patriots went all out, with a giant birthday cake and balloons popping up at training camp.

No birthday is complete without balloons and giant birthday ?cards?. #PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/h1fXn96PYt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2018

And while Arians didn’t bring it up in his press conference, he did give Brady a gift — the quarterback got the day off.