Charles Woodson was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday, and to congratulate him, Tom Brady took the former Oakland Raiders defensive back down memory lane via Instagram.

Brady also managed to slip in a quick jab at Woodson, who long has argued that the quarterback actually fumbled in the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots’ 2001 divisional-round win over the Raiders, now effectively known as the “Tuck Rule” game.

Check out the following screenshot of Brady’s Instagram story, courtesy of ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

You know it?s a late night when Tom?s hair starts doing the flyaway thing.



Also, this Tuck Rule caption is petty as hell… ??? pic.twitter.com/VHLyFQW0Rc — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 10, 2021

“It wasn’t a fumble,” Brady wrote for the Instagram story caption of his photo with Woodson.

While trailing 13-10 against the Raiders late in the fourth quarter on Jan. 19, 2002, Brady was sacked by Woodson and the ball came flying out for a defensive recovery. According to many, this play should have been ruled a fumble, but the officials determined it was an incomplete pass.

If the call was a fumble, it would’ve resulted in the end of the Patriots’ season. Instead, New England kept possession and kicker Adam Vinatieri tied the game with a field goal. The Pats won in overtime and ultimately won the Super Bowl that season.