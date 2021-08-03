Hopefully You’re Not Sick Of Hearing Tom Brady’s Opinion On Everything

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is celebrating his 44th birthday with a new radio show.

SiriusXM on Monday announced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will “host” a weekly radio show alongside 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald. The show, which will be moderated by Brady’s longtime media confidant Jim Gray, is titled “Let’s Go!”

Here are Brady and Gray previewing the show while sitting in front of a fireplace in August.

This is the latest in Brady’s ongoing evolution from quiet, rags-to-riches, superstar quarterback to world-class celebrity. Granted, he continues to perform at the highest level on the field. Brady and the Bucs are gearing up to defend their Super Bowl title, the seventh of Brady’s remarkable career.

Yet, there’s no denying the 44-year-old is enjoying life without the Foxboro muzzle that came with playing for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Brady’s voice has been a constant this offseason. He went off in an appearance on HBO’s “The Shop,” where he also blasted one of the teams that decided not to sign him during his free agency a year ago.

If there was any doubt Brady still uses past slights as transgressions, he doubled down on the free agency thing while comparing himself to Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky in a recent SiriusXM town hall moderated by Gray.