Tom Brady got a taste of the Florida lifestyle offers and unfortunately, that means we’ve lost him for good up here in New England.

Since the seven-time Super Bowl champion left the Patriots after 20 seasons to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s hasn’t been shy about comparing the weather down south to the frigid cold of the northeast.

But you’ve got to wonder, if Tom Brady isn’t ever coming back up north to live, what did he do with all those swanky designer coats he’d show up to games in at Gillette Stadium?

Buried in a column from NBC Sports’ Peter King on Monday about Brady’s retirement plans and player-coach role was the answer. Basically, he has a really expensive walk-in closet for all his winter stuff except its actually an apartment.

“I grew up in California and then I left there to go to Michigan,” Brady told King. “It was freezing. But I had a lot of fun in college. Drafted by Boston, the Patriots, so that was 25 years of cold weather. I kinda forgot that man, it’s nice in December, January to be 70 degrees. I loved my town in New England. It was just cold. I don?t know what I did with all my winter coats. I had 20 years of winter coats. My wife’s like, ‘What are you doing with these?’ Keep ’em, just in case. Just in case. I have an apartment in New York that?s like stuffed to the gills with all my winter stuff.”

Imagine paying for a New York City pad that you use to house a few Canada Goose down coats you no longer wear?

Neither can we.