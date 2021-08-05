Tom Brady Ribbed For Parade Antics Via Awesome Birthday Gift

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady probably will be routinely reminded about his performance this past February in Tampa Bay.

No, we’re not talking about Brady’s showing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Not for this story, at least.

We’re referring to TB12’s memorable day on the water as the Buccaneers celebrated their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Brady let loose over the course of the parade, highlighted by a boat-to-boat trophy toss.

Brady’s partying was the source of inspiration for a gift he received for his 44th birthday. The quarterback’s production company, Shadow Lion, gifted Brady a custom tequila set labeled “litTle avoCado tequila.” As fans probably will remember, Brady’s grammar wasn’t exactly on point when he tweeted during the parade.

Among the other details, the tequila is listed as being “aged 43 years” with a “LV proof” label. You can check out the set here, courtesy of ESPN.

We imagine Brady will keep the tequila on the shelf for now. The future Hall of Famer surely is back on his strict training and nutrition plan as he embarks on his quest for his eighth championship.