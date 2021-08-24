Travis Shaw Appreciates Second Chance After Grand Slam For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Travis Shaw perhaps wasn’t the first base acquisition many feel the Boston Red Sox need to compete in a tight playoff race between the trade deadline and the end of the regular season.

Especially as the team has slid in the standings in the second half of the season.

But after the infielder was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, the team brought him back for a second stint in Boston, giving his baseball career more life.

With a game-winning grand slam Monday in a win over the Texas Rangers, he returned the favor in regards to the outlook of their season. At least, for now.

“It’s pretty cool,” Shaw said after the game in his postgame media availability. “As the years have gone on, there?s a lot of things that have happened in my career and you think you’re out, and then (there’s) moments or things that surprise you. And then something like today happens.”

Shaw’s walk-off traveled 423 feet to right field, serving as his first hit after rejoining the Red Sox.

It was the perfect ending to a sloppy game in which the Red Sox, ultimately, overcame costly miscues that made them give up a ninth-inning lead and force extras.