Travis Shaw ‘Excited’ For Reunion With Red Sox, Alex Cora & Italian Food

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn’t around when Travis Shaw was making a name for himself in Boston. But he already is well acquainted with the infielder the team claimed off waivers Sunday.

Unfortunately, that comes with the coach and former player being forced to acknowledge his age.

“Finally, I feel old, you know? I played with his dad, so, Travis, running around in the clubhouse in LA,” Cora said Sunday after the move was announced.

“At one point throughout this I?m like, hopefully it doesn’t happen — that I manage a teammate’s kid. It happened. So when I found that I was like wow, yeah, you feel old.”

Cora played with Shaw?s father, Jeff Shaw, on the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1998-2001. Shaw, now 31, doesn’t remember much from his dad’s playing days, but he and Cora formed a bit of a relationship once he got the major leagues.

“I was pretty young back then so I only remember bits and pieces of back when my dad played,” Shaw told NESN on Sunday evening. “But yeah, Alex and I have always talked when our paths crossed over the years. I wouldn?t say a close relationship, but we have always talked whenever we saw each other over the years.”

Shaw was drafted by Boston in 2011 and made his major league debut in 2015. A trade sent him to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017, before Cora was hired as manager in 2018.