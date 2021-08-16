Travis Shaw ‘Excited’ For Reunion With Red Sox, Alex Cora & Italian Food

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn’t around when Travis Shaw was making a name for himself in Boston. But he already is well acquainted with the infielder the team claimed off waivers Sunday.
Unfortunately, that comes with the coach and former player being forced to acknowledge his age.
“Finally, I feel old, you know? I played with his dad, so, Travis, running around in the clubhouse in LA,” Cora said Sunday after the move was announced.
“At one point throughout this I?m like, hopefully it doesn’t happen — that I manage a teammate’s kid. It happened. So when I found that I was like wow, yeah, you feel old.”
Cora played with Shaw?s father, Jeff Shaw, on the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1998-2001. Shaw, now 31, doesn’t remember much from his dad’s playing days, but he and Cora formed a bit of a relationship once he got the major leagues.
“I was pretty young back then so I only remember bits and pieces of back when my dad played,” Shaw told NESN on Sunday evening. “But yeah, Alex and I have always talked when our paths crossed over the years. I wouldn?t say a close relationship, but we have always talked whenever we saw each other over the years.”
Shaw was drafted by Boston in 2011 and made his major league debut in 2015. A trade sent him to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017, before Cora was hired as manager in 2018.
Still, Shaw has heard the hype about playing for Cora, and watched some him lead some of his old teammates to a World Series title in 2018.
“I’m very excited to play for him,” Shaw said. “Have heard nothing but great things about playing for him. I’m excited to be back in Boston, for sure.
“It’s always been a good group of guys. There are only a few guys left from when I was last there but it was always a great clubhouse. They have always prided themselves on having a great locker room culture. Just excited to play in Fenway again. It’s one of a kind, and being in front of that fan base again will be awesome! … And obviously the food in Boston is amazing too. Looking forward to checking out some new spots too! It?s been awhile.”
During his time 210 games with the Red Sox, Shaw hit .251 with 107 RBI and adoringly was nicknamed the “Mayor of Ding Dong City.”
He can’t wait for his first Italian meal in Boston. And the team will benefit from having him as an option at first base, with Bobby Dalbec only recently heating up after the trade for Kyle Schwarber, who the team would like to try first, and the continued progression of injured utility players like Christian Arroyo.
In his second stint with Milwaukee, Shaw predominantly started at third base save for three occasions. In 56 games with the Brewers this season thus far, the lefty batted .191 with six home runs and 28 RBI.
Cora thinks Boston can help him turn it around.
“I don?t know about the numbers. I know the kid,” the manager said. “We’re gonna use him the right way.”
A lot of that has to do with Shaw being healthy. The Brewers placed him on the 60-Day Injured List with a dislocated left shoulder on June 10, and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville just over two weeks later. Apparently, it has him feeling back on the right track.
Cora revealed Shaw could be with the team as soon as Tuesday’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees, with no hint at any details for usage beyond that.
“Yes I am,” Shaw told NESN when asked if he’s feeling healthy.
“Rehab assignment went well the past couple of weeks. Swung the bat well, and feel really good with where I’m at right now health wise.”